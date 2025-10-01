Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 843 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:ALK opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock worth $1,031,306. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

