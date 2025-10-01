Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cfra Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $484.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $519.10. The company has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

