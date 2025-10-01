Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NVR were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NVR by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,962,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 217,591.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of NVR by 9,358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,277,000 after buying an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,042.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8,070.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,528.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $120.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

