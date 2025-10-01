Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Stake Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after buying an additional 1,175,834 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,400,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 153,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

