Fifth Third Bancorp Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 569.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,457,000 after buying an additional 1,210,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TKO Group by 242.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,834,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,647,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of TKO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the sale, the director owned 156,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day moving average is $169.81. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $212.49.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.62%.

TKO Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

