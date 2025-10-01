Fifth Third Bancorp Has $359,000 Stock Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 1,455.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.75. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,738.90. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GCM Grosvenor

About GCM Grosvenor

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.