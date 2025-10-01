Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 324 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 324.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 284.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Allegion by 6.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $177.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.81. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

