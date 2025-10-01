Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 87 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 279.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 77.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $235.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.79. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,903.34. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $3,014,500.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,549.76. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

