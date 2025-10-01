Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 871 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Arete Research raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NBIS stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -196.96 and a beta of 3.55.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Nebius Group had a net margin of 99.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Nebius Group

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.