Financial Contrast: SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SoundThinking and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundThinking -9.74% -13.76% -7.36% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of SoundThinking shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundThinking 0 0 5 0 3.00 ICTS International 0 0 0 0 0.00

SoundThinking currently has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 72.47%. Given SoundThinking’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than ICTS International.

Risk and Volatility

SoundThinking has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoundThinking and ICTS International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundThinking $103.90 million 1.48 -$9.18 million ($0.79) -15.27 ICTS International $483.31 million 0.33 -$4.23 million N/A N/A

ICTS International has higher revenue and earnings than SoundThinking.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling. It also provides above wing security services, such as security interviewing, behavior detection, and escort of valuables and weapons; and handling services. In addition, it offers below wing services, comprising ramp and door guarding, interior and exterior searches, catering and bag room guarding, and selectee search; cargo security services, which include cargo screening, explosives detection dogs, access control, and vehicle marshalling services; private charter flight and cargo security screening, catering and aircraft Security Screening, aircraft search, and employee screening services; general security services, which comprise security search and screening, access control, perimeter guarding/patrolling, security host and reception, and CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution services; and training/consulting/auditing services. Further, it offers aviation security technology, including New Advanced Passenger Screening, an IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information, and X-Check and I-Check that supports airline staff, security or filtering agents with customer processing; SaaS for identity verification and fraud prevention from physical and digital ID documents; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, cruise line baggage transfer, VIP meet and greet services, equipment for passengers, and shuttle services to airline crews. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

