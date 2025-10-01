Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,994,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,627,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 2,312.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,178,000 after acquiring an additional 809,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 376.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 855,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,304,000 after acquiring an additional 675,949 shares during the last quarter.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,341,064.48. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,745. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FLUT opened at $253.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $313.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.22.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

