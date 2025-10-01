Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 61,887 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

