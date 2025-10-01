FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMO opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. FRMO has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

