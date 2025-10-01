GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 4,080 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. $SCVL

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 162.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $569.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.41%.The firm had revenue of $306.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

