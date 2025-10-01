GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 313 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

