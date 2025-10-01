GAMMA Investing LLC Has $119,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 107,926.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 3.4% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 19.3% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.