GAMMA Investing LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 133,933.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.98.

NYSE:WH opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%.The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

