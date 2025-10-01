GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 474 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 111,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,329,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.93 and its 200-day moving average is $273.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

