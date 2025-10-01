Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 583.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 133,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 130,851 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 3,957.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. Glaukos Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.68.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.58.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

