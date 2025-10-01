Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,500 shares, an increase of 756.3% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 592,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

