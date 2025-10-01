Head to Head Comparison: Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Assurant has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Assurant alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assurant and Lemonade”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $11.88 billion 0.92 $760.20 million $13.81 15.69 Lemonade $526.50 million 7.51 -$202.20 million ($2.83) -18.91

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assurant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 5.83% 16.47% 2.47% Lemonade -33.96% -36.12% -10.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Assurant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Assurant and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 1 0 7 1 2.89 Lemonade 4 1 1 1 1.86

Assurant currently has a consensus price target of $234.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.36%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $41.14, suggesting a potential downside of 23.11%. Given Assurant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Assurant is more favorable than Lemonade.

Summary

Assurant beats Lemonade on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing, and condominium and homeowners insurance products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.