Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,542. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

