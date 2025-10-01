Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $66.54 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Finland lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $669.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $649.21 and a 200-day moving average of $604.83. The stock has a market cap of $674.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $670.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.