Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 129.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,289.28. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,563,056. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,704 shares of company stock worth $12,206,910. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $187.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.