H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 98.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 49,827 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in H&R Block by 13.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 767,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,639,000 after purchasing an additional 105,973 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

