HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $246.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 39.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSBC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

