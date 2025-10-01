HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Stock Holdings Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $468.33 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.34 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.98. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,036.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,500. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $4,305,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 522,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,497,146.20. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $24,062,137 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $723.11.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

