IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 5.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

IDEX Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $162.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

