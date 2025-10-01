IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEX by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1,232.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,182,000 after purchasing an additional 450,704 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $49,815,000. Amundi raised its stake in IDEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,249,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,650 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IDEX by 11.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,006,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,157,000 after purchasing an additional 207,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $162.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average is $173.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.