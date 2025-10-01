Independence Bank of Kentucky Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

