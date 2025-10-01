Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $369,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $256.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

