Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 180,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 737.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.9%

INGR opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

