Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 426.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 253.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $353.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PODD stock opened at $308.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.80. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $225.37 and a fifty-two week high of $353.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.