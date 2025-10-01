Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 312.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $70.27.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,205,683 shares of company stock worth $77,217,965 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

