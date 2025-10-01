Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Position Cut by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $168.26 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.91.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,874 shares of company stock valued at $42,187,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

