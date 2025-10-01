InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total value of $127,273.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.78, for a total value of $289,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,160,833.16. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,466 shares of company stock valued at $902,664. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $345.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.47 and a fifty-two week high of $360.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

