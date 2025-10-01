Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 382.5% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

