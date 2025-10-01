Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.18 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.51. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

