Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 663 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $278,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $867.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

