iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. PMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $669.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $670.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

