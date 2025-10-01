iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $669.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $649.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $670.55. The company has a market cap of $674.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

