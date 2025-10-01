iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $145.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.51.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

