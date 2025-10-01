iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $194.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

