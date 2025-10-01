iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IWX opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.01.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.