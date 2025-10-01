iShares Silver Trust $SLV Position Lessened by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.