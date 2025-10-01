J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,830,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.