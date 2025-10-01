James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 672.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2,189.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of James Hardie Industries from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 2.2%

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.76. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.74.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

