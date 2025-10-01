JD.com, Inc. $JD Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3,451.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Arete upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ JD opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

