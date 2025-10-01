Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.28.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

