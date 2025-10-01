Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,901 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.93 and a 200-day moving average of $273.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $867.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

